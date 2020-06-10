Roger Federer announced that he will not play again until 2021 due to a new surgery on his right knee

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Roger Federer announced that he will not play again until 2021 (REUTERS)

With the professional tennis in stand by due to the pandemic of coronavirus and within a few weeks of complying 39 years, the Swiss tennis player Roger Federer has decided to resign this season to return to undergo a surgery on his right knee and not to play again in the rest of the year, to be able to start in optimal conditions the season in 2021.

“A few weeks ago, after experiencing a setback during my initial rehab, I had to undergo a additional rapid arthroscopic procedure on the right knee. I have to, like I did before season 2017, take the time to be at 100% and play at my highest level. I will miss the fans and the circuit but I hope to see everyone back at the start of the 2021 season"He wrote in a statement released on his social networks.

The statement that Roger Federer published on social networks

A few weeks ago, one of his coaches, Severin Luthi, recognized that his recovery was not going well and this statement confirms it. The greatest Grand Slam title winner in tennis history seems to have more serious problems than previously thought in his right knee and this with almost 39 years could put the development of your fantastic of career.

The former world number one, currently in fourth place in the ATP ranking, had undergone surgery on that knee for the first time in February and was originally planning to return to the ATP circuit in the grass season At the end of june.

But the world tennis calendar has undergone many changes due to the pandemic of COVID-19 and the activity was suspended from the beginning of March. How not expected to return until the end of July and the Tokyo 2020 Olympics were moved to next year, Federer he finally chose to end his year and get ready for the next campaign.

This year Roger Federer only played the Australian Open and an exhibition match with Rafael Nadal in South Africa (REUTERS)

It is not the first time that he has had knee surgery. Before these two interventions in the space of a few months, the Swiss tennis player he had undergone the same type of operation but on his left leg, in February 2016, when I had 34 years. That is why in his statement until reference to 2017: after half a year without playing, he won the Australian Open and then Wimbledon.

In this 2020, which has been a fateful year for world sport, Roger Federer disputed only the Australian Open and reached the semifinals, where he fell to Novak Djokovic, who then finished as champion in the first Grand slam of the year. Then he only played an exhibition match with Rafael Nadal in Cape Town (South Africa) in front of 50,000 spectators.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

Novak Djokovic justified his controversial statements about food and vaccines: "I do it because I feel I have to do it"

Roger Federer turns on the alarms with his injury: "the recovery is not going as well as we expected"