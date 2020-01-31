Rodrygo: "Zidane calls me to his office and shows me what he was doing as a player"

Zinedine Zidane has surprised many but all leaving outside the call for the derby before him Atlético de Madrid to Rodrygo Goesthat came from being headline in the two previous games to the Cup against Zaragoza, in which he was on the bench but did not dispute a minute.

However, the balance of the Brazilian's first year at Real Madrid is undoubtedly positive and more if we take into account his youth (19 years recently). Zidane is being very important for this, as Rodrygo himself pointed out in an interview on ESPN: "He is a very nice guy who always talks to me and gives me advice. He calls me at his office and it shows me what went wrong tactically or technically. And what he did when I was a player, which can help me. It has helped me a lot. "

"I look directly at the symbol in the locker room, look at my shirt and think: Hombre Man, I'm at Real Madrid!’. I think it's good for me keep your feet on the floor", he assured.

About the fabulous penalty who threw in the final of the Supercup against Atlético de Madrid, has confessed that he trained "the penalty that way, but a little lower. At that moment I got scared, but then I saw the ball and the fans celebrating. Was a relief. Kroos had encouraged me because I had been training penalties well. "

Finally, he talked about two Brazilians, his partner Vinicius and the one that will be in the future Reinier: "I always remember my first training. I was entering the field and asked him if he had been nervous in his first session. He was, but after the ball rolls you feel more secure. Vini was very important In this for me. ¿Reinier? It is not a shame to play for Castilla. I think many players have been through this. Casemiro too. And today is an idol here. "