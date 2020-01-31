Sports

Rodrygo: "Zidane calls me to his office and shows me what he was doing as a player"

January 31, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

Zinedine Zidane has surprised many but all leaving outside the call for the derby before him Atlético de Madrid to Rodrygo Goesthat came from being headline in the two previous games to the Cup against Zaragoza, in which he was on the bench but did not dispute a minute.

However, the balance of the Brazilian's first year at Real Madrid is undoubtedly positive and more if we take into account his youth (19 years recently). Zidane is being very important for this, as Rodrygo himself pointed out in an interview on ESPN: "He is a very nice guy who always talks to me and gives me advice. He calls me at his office and it shows me what went wrong tactically or technically. And what he did when I was a player, which can help me. It has helped me a lot. "

"I look directly at the symbol in the locker room, look at my shirt and think: Hombre Man, I'm at Real Madrid!’. I think it's good for me keep your feet on the floor", he assured.

READ:  Round 16 of the MX Opening League: prior to the TIGRES UANL - Toluca match

About the fabulous penalty who threw in the final of the Supercup against Atlético de Madrid, has confessed that he trained "the penalty that way, but a little lower. At that moment I got scared, but then I saw the ball and the fans celebrating. Was a relief. Kroos had encouraged me because I had been training penalties well. "

Finally, he talked about two Brazilians, his partner Vinicius and the one that will be in the future Reinier: "I always remember my first training. I was entering the field and asked him if he had been nervous in his first session. He was, but after the ball rolls you feel more secure. Vini was very important In this for me. ¿Reinier? It is not a shame to play for Castilla. I think many players have been through this. Casemiro too. And today is an idol here. "

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.