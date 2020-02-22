Rodrygo will play this weekend with Real Madrid Castilla

The brazilian Rodrygo Goes, who has not been summoned by the Frenchman Zinedine Zidane in the last four occasions, will play with Real Madrid Castilla, the first white subsidiary, this Sunday (5:00 pm CET, -1 GMT) against the Saint Sebastian of the kings so as not to lose rhythm of competition, according to EFE sources of the club assured.

The striker, still with a record of the subsidiary despite being a regular in the training of the first team, does not play in the League since 26 of January, when he played the practically complete match in Zorrilla against Real Valladolid and was substituted in the time added by the Serbian Luka Jovic.

"If you look at it like that, its moment is bad because it has not entered calls, but we know that Rodrygo is an important player for us and when they are all there is a call. It's just that," said Zidane trying downplay to the continuous absences of a Rodrygo that dazzled the world of football on November 6 when he scored a triplet against Galatasaray in the Champions League with only 18 years and 301 days.

However, the Brazilian is not entering his plans and the return of the Belgian Eden Hazard it makes it even harder for me to have a place, so, according to EFE sources from Real Madrid, will play with Castilla This weekend to not lose pace of competition.

A subsidiary with which the season has already started, playing two complete games in which he scored a goal, and in which he will now share the pitch with his countryman Reinier Jesus, which is scheduled to make its debut with the white shirt this Sunday after being presented Tuesday on a day in which he could not contain the tears when he saw his "dream" fulfilled.

Thus, Raúl González Blanco, technician of the first Madrid subsidiary, will have two luxury reinforcements in the face of a match against the collist of Group I of Second Division in which it will be key to get the three points to continue in the fight for the positions that give access to the qualifiers to ascend to Second Division.