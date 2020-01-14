Rodrygo: "There are many more experienced players, but Kroos told me to shoot, I went and it went well."

The Brazilian Rodrygo Goes fulfilled a dream to get his first title as a Real Madrid player, marking in the penalty shootout of the Spanish Super Cup final against Atlético de Madrid, in which he said he was one of his "best days" as a professional.

"I am very happy for all this, I always dreamed of this moment, to be able to win a title with the Real Madrid shirt and today to help, throw the penalty ", said in Movistar +.

Rodrygo confessed that it was Toni Kroos after speaking with Marcelo, who encouraged him to throw one of the penalties. "I train him like that but he has gone higher than I expected because I pulled very hard. I am very happy for the title. It is one of my best days."

"I had no insecurity but because it was a final I had to tune in before the goalkeeper and it was higher. I am very happy to have made the goal. I waited a bit to be my first final because there are many players with more experience, but Kroos told me to pull after talking to Marcelo, I went and it went well, " sentenced.

Ramos: " The ankle was not to be thrown at 'Panenka' "

The title was decided in the penalty shootout, where despite a sprain about the meeting time, Sergio Ramos signed up for the fourth pitch.

"I touched the room to me. I always wear the room by superstition. I had my ankle screwed. But you overlap and do what you can to throw it," said the captain, who later recognized the temptation to throw it with a sting to the ball. (panenka). "The ankle was not for that, it was to ensure," he explained.