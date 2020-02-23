Sports

Rodrygo scores a goal and is ejected in celebration: the Classic will be lost

February 23, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Rodrygo happened in seconds of one of the best actions we have enjoyed yours to worst We have seen of him. Thus, in the last minutes of the match, he first scored a golazo leaving the defenders who were chasing him for speed and defining with security and strength before the goalkeeper, and then saw the second yellow card for celebrating his goal in the same face of the rival goalkeeper. The expulsion will result in a game of suspension and prevent you from being available for Zidane Facing the Classic in front of FC Barcelona next Sunday

He was the goalkeeper of Saint Sebastian of the kings, Xabi Irureta who went straight to face Rodrygo when the Brazilian made the goal. Rodrygo, to which they were recriminating the fact of not having thrown the ball out after an involuntary elbow received by one of his rivals, he reacted by celebrating with his arms raised his goal in the face of Irurette and the referee decided to take the second yellow card. However, to Irurette He didn't show him a card.

Rodrygo I had seen the first yellow for a tripped up to a rival in the first part. The main consequence is that the Brazilian It wont be available for Zidane in The classic next Sunday's garter belt.

