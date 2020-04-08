Rodríguez Uribes: "No one knows when the sport will return, it will be when Health says, not Thebes, nor me, nor anyone else"

Share it:

The Minister of Culture and Sports José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes has not confirmed When will the return of the sport take place in Spain or if the competitions started will resume, but he has assured that it will be something "progressive, so that in a few months we can achieve normality ", in an interview in the AS newspaper.

"We hope to return to normal progressively in this de-escalation and also the athletes so that in a few months we can achieve normality. When? We do not know, a characteristic of this crisis is the huge uncertainty", said the minister. Along the same lines, he added:" The return will be when I say Salud, not Thebes, or Rodríguez Uribes, or anyone else. We cannot do otherwise and we must not do otherwise. Another thing is that we all give suggestions, but who will say it in the end are the experts and the Ministry of Health ultimately because what has to prevail is health. I wish I knew when, I would be a visionary, I think nobody knows. We have to be very careful to win the battle against the virus and that it is not reversible, we cannot set a date. "

It thus contradicts the words of the president of LaLigaJavier Tebas, who assured a few days ago that they were considering "that LaLiga return on May 29 or June 6."

Questioned whether measures such as distance between spectators or mandatory use of masks would be applied in the eventual return of sporting events, Rodríguez Uribes has answered: "All of this is what is being studied by experts. I want to think that this would be in any case in a process of transition up to normal. I do not throw in the towel that when it may be, we do not know the time, we are in a position to return to enjoy the sport as we have always done. The same change some of our social habits and we are less close to others for having acquired these habits (…) We do not know how we will return, but if there are measures, we hope that it will be a way of transition ".

"Rationality" in soccer

Rodríguez Uribes has pointed out that in soccer "it has always seemed to me that the signings were exorbitant amounts And when you see wages even in normal situations, you think they are exorbitant. I think football should also do that exercise of reflection, that there be rationalityin wages and thinking about the future and having a mattress (…) "It is true that they are the rules of soccer and those of us who like soccer have enjoyed the great stars in the Spanish League, but it is no less true that when you find out the salaries of many players you have the feeling of having a unhuman dimension"

"I am very concerned about the footballers of the Second and Third Divisions, who are professionals but who live with a lot of wages fairer", has added.

In Spain, unlike Italy or France, it is not allowed to do street sport under no circumstances and to no athlete. Something that is a very disputed and debatable decision, but this Government has followed, without discussion, the guidelines of the scientists and health experts, who have told us what could and could not be done, "said the Minister.

Finally, regarding the ADO scholarships, He pointed out: "I think that when we get out of this more critical situation, it will be a good time to carry out a great campaign to support sport and reinforce this aid, which means for another year and therefore we must do complementary effort"