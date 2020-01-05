Rodrigo Moreno misses the Super Cup due to a sprained knee

The striker of Valencia Rodrigo Moreno Presents after Saturday's game against the SD Eibar A sprained right knee, the club reported on Sunday in a statement.

The soccer player, who did not participate in this Sunday’s training session, will not participate in this way in the Supercopa of Spain, competition in which the Valencian team faces Real Madrid next Wednesday in the semifinals to be played Saudi Arabia.

Although Valencia has only indicated that the player is "pending evolution" and has not indicated the recovery time, this will be at least two weeks.