Rodner Figueroa mourning after the death of his mother

This Wednesday afternoon the news transcended that Eucaris Rigual, mother of Rodner Figueroa, co-presenter of the "Al Rojo Vivo" program of Telemundo, had died due to a disease with which he had been fighting for quite some time.

Later this day, the famous man shared in his official Instagram account an extensive and emotional message for his mother, confirming in this way that he had died. The message accompanied him with a video where the best moments lived with his mother appear, who always looked elegant, with a smile and accompanying his son everywhere.

In the publication he declares that his mother is the "greatest gift" that God gave him, and thanks him for all the unconditional love he gave him throughout his life and promises to honor his cheerful spirit and passion for life.

Thank you for loving me unconditionally and having overflowed with love all your life !!! You are the greatest gift God gave me. What a privilege to be your son and be born from your womb! Thank you for always giving me a smile, shelter in your arms and clothe me with love !!! ", reads at the beginning of the message.

However, the famous continues to describe the purest love he has ever known in his life, that of his mother, and the way she taught him to love unconditionally and in a generous way.

You are the purest love I have ever met and you taught me love unconditionally in a generous way. You didn't know selfishness and you were pure at heart !!! I will forever honor your cheerful spirit and that passion for life enjoying the simplest pleasures of life !!! ".

In addition, he declared in his publication that despite what happened and that he already misses his greatest love, he is calm, since everything he has done in this life has been to fill his mother with pride and satisfaction.

I already miss you but I am at peace and serene that everything I am and everything I have done in life has been to fill you with pride and satisfaction. I am glad to know you free and to think that you are reunited with your loved ones again. "

Finally, he dedicated a heartfelt message to close his writing where he assured that one day they will see each other again to live eternal life together.

We meet again to merge into an eternal hug. Your cocoliso that loves you and will always love you !!! Love you endlessly Mom !!! My eucalyptus! "

Quickly, the samples of affection and support from his followers, acquaintances and work colleagues did not wait and were seen in the comments section.

It should be remembered that in April 2019, Rodner also lost his father, to whom he dedicated a melancholic message: