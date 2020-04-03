Entertainment

Rocky's most inspiring phrases

April 3, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

Rocky Balboa is one of the most beloved characters in the cinema, and he owes it all to his phrases to remember, inspiring and motivating to no end. Right now we need all the positivism possible, and we take the opportunity to rescue 20 of his best phrases so that you can face the day to day in the best possible way.

1

If you know what you are worth, go and get what you deserve

two

The top is not reached by surpassing others, but by surpassing yourself

3

If you want to dance, then you have to pay the musicians

4

Until you start believing in yourself, you won't have a life

5

No one remembers you, they only remember your reputation

6

The only respect that matters is self-respect

7

If I can change and you can change, everyone can change

9

No one owes anyone anything, you only owe it to yourself

10

There is no 'you can't'. That phrase does not exist

eleven

Fear is like a fire. It burns you inside. If you control it, you go into heat. But if it comes to dominate you, it will burn you and everything around you

READ:  The Violet Evergarden film and the Rising Sun series are out on Netflix today

12

Nothing ends until you feel it ends

13

Neither you nor I nor anyone else hits harder than life, but it doesn't matter how hard you hit, but how hard they can hit you and keep moving forward

14

Nothing is real if you don't believe in it

fifteen

When you're scared, you try harder

16

Going when you think you can't take it anymore is what makes the difference in your life

17

You have to bear the blows while continuing to advance. This is how you win

18

Step by Step. Blow by blow. Assault to assault

19

Every champion was once a fighter who refused to surrender

twenty

Remember, the mind is your best muscle. Big arms can move rocks, but words can move mountains

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.