Rocky's most inspiring phrases

Rocky Balboa is one of the most beloved characters in the cinema, and he owes it all to his phrases to remember, inspiring and motivating to no end. Right now we need all the positivism possible, and we take the opportunity to rescue 20 of his best phrases so that you can face the day to day in the best possible way.

1 If you know what you are worth, go and get what you deserve

two The top is not reached by surpassing others, but by surpassing yourself

3 If you want to dance, then you have to pay the musicians

4 Until you start believing in yourself, you won't have a life

5 No one remembers you, they only remember your reputation

6 The only respect that matters is self-respect

7 If I can change and you can change, everyone can change

9 No one owes anyone anything, you only owe it to yourself

10 There is no 'you can't'. That phrase does not exist

eleven Fear is like a fire. It burns you inside. If you control it, you go into heat. But if it comes to dominate you, it will burn you and everything around you

12 Nothing ends until you feel it ends

13 Neither you nor I nor anyone else hits harder than life, but it doesn't matter how hard you hit, but how hard they can hit you and keep moving forward

14 Nothing is real if you don't believe in it

fifteen When you're scared, you try harder

16 Going when you think you can't take it anymore is what makes the difference in your life

17 You have to bear the blows while continuing to advance. This is how you win

18 Step by Step. Blow by blow. Assault to assault

19 Every champion was once a fighter who refused to surrender