Rocky's most inspiring phrases

Rocky Balboa is one of the most beloved characters in the cinema, and he owes it all to his phrases to remember, inspiring and motivating to no end. Right now we need all the positivism possible, and we take the opportunity to rescue 20 of his best phrases so that you can face the day to day in the best possible way.
1
If you know what you are worth, go and get what you deserve
two
The top is not reached by surpassing others, but by surpassing yourself
3
If you want to dance, then you have to pay the musicians
4
Until you start believing in yourself, you won't have a life
5
No one remembers you, they only remember your reputation
6
The only respect that matters is self-respect
7
If I can change and you can change, everyone can change
9
No one owes anyone anything, you only owe it to yourself
10
There is no 'you can't'. That phrase does not exist
eleven
Fear is like a fire. It burns you inside. If you control it, you go into heat. But if it comes to dominate you, it will burn you and everything around you
12
Nothing ends until you feel it ends
13
Neither you nor I nor anyone else hits harder than life, but it doesn't matter how hard you hit, but how hard they can hit you and keep moving forward
14
Nothing is real if you don't believe in it
fifteen
When you're scared, you try harder
16
Going when you think you can't take it anymore is what makes the difference in your life
17
You have to bear the blows while continuing to advance. This is how you win
18
Step by Step. Blow by blow. Assault to assault
19
Every champion was once a fighter who refused to surrender
twenty
Remember, the mind is your best muscle. Big arms can move rocks, but words can move mountains
Add Comment