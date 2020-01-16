Entertainment

Rocky Johnson, WWE star and father of The Rock, dies at 75

January 16, 2020
Lisa Durant
The community of wrestling fans mourns today the death of the legendary Rocky Johnson, father of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who has died at the age of 75, as announced by the own WWE in an official statement.

The wrestling community mourns an icon.

"WWE regrets to report that Rocky 'Soul Man' Johnson (son of Wayde Douglas Bowles) former member of the WWE Hall of Fame, former World Tag Team champion and father of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, has passed away at the age of 75 years WWE extends its condolences to family, friends and fans".

The entity recognizes Johnson, known by his fans as "The Soul Man Rocky Johnson ", as a member of the Hall of Fame of 2008. He was a renowned specialist of the tag team modality and made history with his partner Tony Atlas, known as Soul Patrol as a whole, when they were the first tag team of black fighters who won the WWF Tag Team title.

Johnson began his wrestling career in 1964 as part of the National Wrestling Alliance, joined the WWF (now WWE) in 1982 and retired in 1991. After his retirement he trained his son Dwayne to be a fighter. Dwayne's original name was "Rocky Mavia", a combination of the names of his father and grandfather (Peter Maivia). Eventually the name was changed to The Rock in homage to family inheritance.

Several members of the wrestling community have launched themselves to social networks to share their anecdotes or their words of support for family and fans who have lost a legend of this show.

At the moment The Rock has not pronounced on the death of his father, but without a doubt he will dedicate some emotional words to him when he is able since he has always been very active and open in social networks.

