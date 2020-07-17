Rocky Joe: the mangaka Tetsuya Chiba returns to work with a manga against Coronavirus

Share it:

There are many legendary mangakas who wrote their name in history thanks to titles that went into publication before the 80s and 90s. One of these names is undoubtedly that of Tetsuya Chiba, a designer who together with the screenwriter Ikki Kajiwara produced Rocky Joe, known in Japan with the title of Ashita no Joe, on Weekly Shonen Magazine.

The designer of Rocky Joe he has now retired for many years. His last publication dates back to 37 years ago when he made Otoko-tachi between 1982 and 1983 in Kodansha's Morning magazine. In the same magazine, almost 40 years later, Tetsuya Chiba has decided to return to publish.

The number 33 of Morning has in fact communicated to readers that the manga will be published Akudama, new manga designed and written by Tetsuya Chiba. The manga will be published in the July 22 issue of the magazine. Chiba also published this comic on his "Manga Day to Day" Twitter account during the quarantine and it was this condition that inspired his manga. Akudama will focus on the artist's life during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Rocky Joe has just turned 50 and has also inspired the anime Megalo Box.