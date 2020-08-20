Rocksteady, the developers speak: a response letter to the Guardian has been published

Share it:

The issue of workplace safety for developers active in the videogame industry has been the subject of increasing attention in recent times.

A necessary sensitivity on the subject has led many players in the sector to publicly share initiatives or commitments aimed at supporting women involved in videogame development. After Ubisoft's stance, the theme of harassment at work has returned to the center of public debate following a report published by the Guardian. Recently, the well-known British newspaper in fact, he reported anonymous testimonies relating to circumstances that would have involved the London studios of Rocksteady. In particular, it referred to reports of harassment and unacceptable behavior reported by the developers in 2018, but at the time not adequately addressed by the management.

In response to the article of Guardian, now comes one letter published by the Rocksteady social accounts and signed by some of the women involved in the case and today still part of the software house. The letter, available in its full version at the bottom of this news, reports that ten professionals from which the 2018 reports started, eight remained in Rocksteady. Of these, seven wanted to offer a replica by public letter.

The developers, referring to the article, write: "(…) we hear that the anonymous source (s) has / have attempted to speak on behalf of all the women of Rocksteady, and we do not believe that the article offers a correct representation of us, of the events happened at or since then". In particular, the message underlines how following the reports, the Rocksteady management has acted in such a way as to offer employees a safe space in which to present, discuss and address the issues raised. It is also underlined that none of the women involved in the 2018 episodes was requested regarding the publication of the report of Guardian, on which we read: "This was perceived by us as a violation by the source (s) since the affair had been kept private for personal reasons, not out of industrial secrecy".

Finally, the letter ends with the following passage: "We wish to conclude this message by reaffirming the importance for every minority within the gaming industry to speak up and for studies to take seriously, as Rocksteady did at the time and continues to do, every complaint brought to their attention and to work together to create safe environments in which to work, so that we can create great games".