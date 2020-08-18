Rocksteady: Guardian report cites old allegations of harassment

Share it:

While the debate on Ubisoft continues online and the allegations of harassment that have invested the French videogame giant, the editorial staff of the Guardian brings out a new case of mistreatment that would have occurred, this time, at Rocksteady, the authors of the Batman Arkham series and of the future Suicide Squad.

The Guardian's report is based on testimonies gathered from several anonymous sources who claim to have worked for Rocksteady London Studios. Based on the reconstruction of the events made by the Guardian journalists, it is learned that more than half of the women employed at Rocksteady two years ago would have written a letter to their bosses to accuse them of not intervening in their defense after being made object of inappropriate behavior and harassment.

The letter in question was reportedly sent in November 2018 by 10 employees, with complaints about sexist behavior and harassment such as unwanted advances, groping and derogatory phrases. Also according to the Guardian report, the Rocksteady leaders have decided to respond to these requests by organizing a simple training seminar, an initiative that many signatories of the letter would have found insufficient: the lack of intervention by the managers of the software house in their defense would have led several employees to leave the company.

In light of what happened, Rocksteady representatives admitted they received these in 2018 reports of discrimination and sexual harassment, commenting that "Over the next two years we have listened carefully and learned from our employees, working to ensure that every person on the team feels supported and protected". In recent days, after learning from the editorial staff of the Guardian of the publication of this report, the Rocksteady executives convened a meeting with all staff to discuss the issues raised by these letters, with the promise of undertake new initiatives to prevent further cases of harassment and discrimination.