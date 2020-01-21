Rockstar would be pressured by Take-Two to get more games

Share it:

There is no doubt that the best rated games of Rockstar Games by the community are those related to Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption. Not surprisingly, they are the company's most ambitious and budget projects. However, there was a time when Rockstar also had great "secondary" titles. From Manhunt to Bully, through other games like Midnight Club.

Now, a report suggests that Take-Two would be pressing the company to recover that philosophy, bringing more games to the market through these smaller projects. And according to the source of the information, it is something that could end up happening.

Take-Two is reportedly pressuring Rockstar Games to return to their more frequent game release schedule. Although this probably would be bad for bigger franchises like GTA and Red Dead, it could incentivize them to continue focusing on much smaller titles like Bully and Manhunt. – SWEGTA (@SWEGTA) January 17, 2020

Obviously, and as always in these cases, the information must be treated as a rumor. In any case, the source is a user who has always been linked to Rockstar. We are talking about the Twitter user SWEGTA, who says Take-Two Interactive intends to convince Rockstar about this whole issue.

In addition, SWEGTA itself comments that, while that philosophy could harm the finishes of Red Dead or GTA, there would also be an opportunity to return to shine all those franchises that we mentioned at the beginning of this news.

On the other hand, the information does not seem far-fetched. Especially considering that, last year, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick talked about how they could begin to prioritize shorter games, in order to get titles more regularly in the market.

To get an idea, since Rockstar exists (even when it was DMA Desasapland), there was not a single year in which they did not release a game. Until 2014, when we witness a drought of practically four years, until the arrival of Red Dead Redemption 2.

