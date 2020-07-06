Rockstar works on a revolutionary triple A open world for VR

Share it:

Although not explosively, virtual reality gmaing is spreading more and more, thanks to the success of devices such as PlayStation VR and Oculus. It is therefore not surprising to see big publishers like Rockstar Games interested in investing in this technology.

Rockstar Games has entrusted the development of a new game for Virtual Reality to Video Games Deluxe, a studio founded by Creative Director by Team Bondi Brendan McNamara formerly responsible for L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files for PC and PlayStation 4. The same study revealed it with a post on their LinkedIn profile, where you can also read that it is a triple open world project: "After finishing LA Noire The VR Case Files, well received by critics, we are preparing for a new project, an AAA open world in Virtual Reality for Rockstar. 2020 marks our seventh year of exclusive work for Rockstar in Sidney and we are get excited at the idea of ​​dedicating ourselves to this revolutionary project"

No other information is available, but it appears to be a decidedly ambitious project. To prepare for it, Video Games Deluxe has started the search for new professional figures to be integrated into Sidney's staff, including Senior Programmer, Engine Programmer, Designer and Animator. Rockstar has not made any representations yet, and an official announcement has not yet been made.