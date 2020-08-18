Rockstar without borders: GTA 5 on Stadia and Red Dead Redemption 2 on PS5 and Xbox Series X?

Share it:

The rumors do not cease to envelop the activities of Rockstar Games, with particular focus on the future evolution of the colossal Grand Theft Auto franchise.

The latest exponent of the saga, moreover, became the protagonist of an unprecedented success, which he brought GTA 5 to attend on three different generations of consoles. Debuted on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, the game later landed on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One as well. Now, following the announcement of the launch of GTA 5 on PS5 and Xbox Series X, the game is preparing to arrive also on next gen hardware.

However, the rush of production may not have stopped yet. Already present on PC, GTA 5 could also be aiming for a launch on Google Stadia, at least as reported by Rockstar Mag ', unofficial channel dedicated to news from Rockstar Games. Quoting own anonymous sources, the account reports having learned of the future arrival of Grand Theft Auto 5 in the Google Stadia catalog, before or at the same time as the game's debut on PS5 and Xbox Series X. This further version should also include additional content designed for the next gen console. But Rockstar Mag ' is not satisfied and also refers to a next gen version of Red Dead Redemption 2. In this case, the details are not many: one simply cites a version SS5 is Xbox Series X of the game.

As usual in the case of rumor, we remind you that the latter do not constitute official information and could therefore prove to be incorrect in whole or in part.