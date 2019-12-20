Entertainment

Rockstar launches a mission in GTA V with reward for GTA Online and Red Dead Online

December 20, 2019
Lisa Durant
The update that introduced the blow to Diamond Casino in GTA Online It also includes a new research mission with a succulent prize for those who decide to accept it.

There is a murderer loose in Blaine County and if you manage to gather the clues that take you to him and eliminate him, you will get his weapon, this imposing revolver that you see above.

Players who have already obtained it point that it is especially useful in Red Dead Online, because yes, if you complete the mission you will receive the weapon both in GTA Online and in the multiplayer mode of Red Dead Redemption 2.

When you get the revolver in GTA Online a new mission will appear. Making 50 kills with the weapon you will get 250,000 dollars and start a mission in Red Dead Online that will also take you to follow several clues to get the revolver in the game set in the Wild West.

