Rockstar Games will donate 5% of the benefits of its games to those affected by coronavirus

April 1, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
The British of Rockstar Games They have announced that the 5% of the profits produced by their video games as of April 1 will go to help those affected by COVID-19.

The statement shared in the study account explains that 5% of what GTA Online and Red Dead Online sales produce as of today will be donated to communities and small businesses affected by the pandemic.

Micropayments in Rockstar games have generated millions of dollars for the company and a mere 5% of what they generate from now on can mean a few hundred thousand dollars in donations for those in need.

"These funds will be used to help local communities and businesses that are having a hard time due to the impact of COVID-19, they will be directed to support the incredible organizations that are on the ground."

The decision was made after the team found that communities near Rockstar's offices in "North America, UK, India and beyond"They are going through difficult times because of the pandemic. Small businesses close their doors and those who need government aid do not have access to them."The road ahead will be a challenge and we want to help where we can do it"

This is one of the many initiatives in the video game industry to help make the situation more bearable. Nintendo recently donated thousands of face masks to Washington toilets, and CD Projekt RED has donated over a million dollars to combat the spread of the virus in Poland.

