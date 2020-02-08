Rockstar Games: Take-Two comments on the farewell of Dan Houser, RDR2 at 29 million copies

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Red Dead Redemption 2 has reached and exceeded altitude 29 million copies distributed as of December 31, 2019, this is what emerges from the latest financial report of the publisher take-Two Interactive.

These excellent results are combined with the incredible numbers of the other flagship Rockstar title, that GTA 5 capable of placing over 120 million units worldwide from 2013 to today. Therefore an extremely positive period for the study, which is now facing the abandonment of Dan Houser, one of the company's founders. In this regard, the CEO of Take-Two Strauss Zelnick wanted to reassure analysts:

"Dan took a break from work last spring, thank you, he has done a fantastic job all these years. Rockstar Games has never been stronger than any, in any case. Sam (Dan's brother, editor's note) is involved in the organization on a daily basis, we work closely and I can assure you that Rockstar continues to grow with commitment and innovation."

The reasons for this farewell have not been clarified by those directly involved, therefore it is difficult to go further for the moment. Zelnick in any case doesn't seem worried about this event, also thanks to the presence of Sam Houser, a leading figure and co-author of all Rockstar Games.