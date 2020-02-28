Rockstar Games could announce something important according to its website

Share it:

We cannot guarantee that the movements of Rockstar games on their website they have to do with a new game, but there is no doubt that it is what it seems. Or, at least, they are very suspicious. We speak, more specifically, of a series of mysterious images that the company is publishing said page. Will there be any kind of announcement in the next few days?

The first of these images (we via Gamesradar +), which is what you have seen in the picture of this news, shows us a kind of android woman who embraces the R of the Rockstar Games logo. In addition, the woman is next to a bucket of champagne and what appear to be rose petals on the floor. In any case, the small print of the bottle of champagne puts "Rockstar Games" Y "1998", which is still the year in which the company was founded.

So far everything normal, since it could be simply some type of image to give brightness to the logo on the website. However, the second one that appears is tremendously mysterious. And the truth is that I could suggest the announcement of some new game. You can see it below.

At first glance, we might also think that it is one more way to present the Rockstar logo. However, the image hides a text that says "Kill dreams. Kill hope. Fight against the righteous and intimidate the weak. Why don't you tell me what went wrong?". In addition, the image is full of letters and numbers with no apparent relationship to each other.

As if that were not enough, it is not the first time that they find that phrase on the Rockstar website. Finally, there is another detail that foreshadows the announcement of a game. And, in the past, Rockstar already resorted to similar "tricks" before the announcement itself. For example with Red Dead Redemption 2, when I change its logo on Twitter.

