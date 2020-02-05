Rockstar Games: co-founder Dan Houser is about to leave the company

Share it:

The news of Rockstar Games' abandonment arrives like a lightning bolt Dan Houser, one of the two brothers and founders of the software house that has given birth to successful series such as Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption.

Here is the message posted by the company to greet Dan Houser:

"We are extremely grateful for his contribution. Rockstar Games has been able to create some of the most critically acclaimed video games and with an incredible sales success. The company has also managed to create a community of fans. passionate and a talented team that will remain focused on the projects currently under development and future ones. "

Dan Houser's last day of work, whose role in the company is to be vice president and creative, is set for the next March 11, 2020. It is not clear who will take his place and, according to a recent Take Two Interactive report, it is now since the spring of last year that the talented developer was no longer active in the company.

Now it remains to be understood what the consequences of this departure are, reminding you in the meantime that Grand Theft Auto V is the best-selling game in the decade in various countries, among which we find the United States and England.