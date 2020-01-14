Rockstar explains why they have removed GTA 4 from PC

Share it:

Some days ago GTA IV He disappeared from computers without warning and Rockstar Games gave no reason for the withdrawal. Now, in a statement sent to IGN, they have shared their reasons.

Apparently the problem lies in Games for Windows Live, Microsoft's extinct service for computer games that is no longer able to provide new keys to activate copies of GTA IV.

At the moment it has not been specified when it will be possible to buy the game again on computers, but the British study has clarified that as soon as they find a solution the game will be back.

This service closed its doors in 2012 and in the past has already given problems in other games that used it as is the case of Batman: Arkham City and Dark Souls, despite this all have remained available in one way or another on Steam and other digital stores on PC.