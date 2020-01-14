Entertainment

Rockstar explains why they have removed GTA 4 from PC

January 14, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
Share it:

Some days ago GTA IV He disappeared from computers without warning and Rockstar Games gave no reason for the withdrawal. Now, in a statement sent to IGN, they have shared their reasons.

Rockstar is working on ways to bring GTA 4 back.

Apparently the problem lies in Games for Windows Live, Microsoft's extinct service for computer games that is no longer able to provide new keys to activate copies of GTA IV.

At the moment it has not been specified when it will be possible to buy the game again on computers, but the British study has clarified that as soon as they find a solution the game will be back.

This service closed its doors in 2012 and in the past has already given problems in other games that used it as is the case of Batman: Arkham City and Dark Souls, despite this all have remained available in one way or another on Steam and other digital stores on PC.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.