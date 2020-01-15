Rockstar explains why GTA IV has disappeared from Steam

Share it:

Rockstar has confirmed the reason that has led to Grand Theft Auto IV is no longer available through Steam, Valve's PC video game portal, where it can no longer be purchased in any way. According to the statement issued to The verge, Microsoft support has expired to Games for Windows Live.

Rockstar Games already plans other options to sell GTA IV

Although people who have bought the game can continue to run it from the launcher Steam, you can not "add to cart" and will continue to be so until Rockstar confirms the new strategy of commercial use of the license, from which they could not make economic revenue at this interval – started last January 9 – because at have expired the contract with Games for Windows Live could not generate keys (redemption keys) from the game to the seller; in this case Steam, which provides the game to the consumer.



Current status of the page dedicated to GTA IV on Steam

The beginning of the end of Games for Windows Live by Microsoft dates back to 2013, when all existing contracts were gradually expiring, which strengthened the relationship between chains such as Steam to Redmond's own form, which is what He was in charge of supplying these digital units. Rockstar, owner of intellectual property, can now explore other ways-

“With Microsoft without already supporting Games for Windows Live, it is not possible to generate additional keys to continue selling the current version of the game”, Which does not have many songs regarding the original version, also due to a licensing conflict. “But we are studying other options to distribute GTA IV for PC; We will share more information as soon as we can, ”they conclude.

GTA IV It is one of Rockstar's greatest successes in its history, only behind works such as Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA V. Until November 2012, the last moment of which official data on the sale of the title is available, Grand Theft Auto IV it added more than 25 million units on Xbox 360, PS3 and PC.

