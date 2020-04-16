Rockstar develops a new GTA while trying to get rid of crunch

Share it:

Few things are more inevitable than the development of a new Grand Theft Auto at Rockstar, but to date we've only had very unbelievable rumors. So far, when an anonymous source has been able to confirm to IGN that the development of the next installment is at an early stage, but has already begun. Of course, it will take us a while to see it.

A recent report by Kotaku assures that the company is making important organizational changes to avoid new situations of maximum stress where workers are exploited to meet deadlines and reach the levels of excellence that usually characterize the works of these developers.

One of the ideas they have had to keep employees from working many more hours than the 40 hours allowed by law per week is to launch the next GTA as a moderately sized title and continue to expand it over time through various updates and content. Despite this the game would still be fairly massive launch given Rockstar standards.

At the moment the intention seems to be that, to change things in the company. It remains to be seen if they are capable of doing so when the last months of development are approaching, since it is usually at that moment when things get really tense and overtime is resorted to.

The report ensures that Rockstar is trying to get rid of the bad reputation they have generated in recent years, especially with the release of Red Dead Redemption 2 and the accusations of severe crunch sessions linked to this development. His plans to change this include replacing the leadership of many of his offices, management training sessions, and plans to improve workflow and production plans for the new game.

IGN has contacted Rockstar to try to confirm these internal changes and we will update this information as soon as possible with comments from the company.

This company is far from being the only one that uses illegal working days in order to have the great games demanded by consumers on time. Naughty Dog has recently come under fire as statements by former workers have come to light and also an investigation in Kotaku pointing out that the hours of work it took to create The Last of Us – Part 2 are as inhumane as the working conditions experienced by some of the employees in the study.