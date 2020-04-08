 Rocket will play an important role in Guardians of the Galaxy 3

Share it:

The media Comic Book organized last night a new Quarantine Watch Party, this time dedicated to "Guardians of the Galaxy" and they had for it the director James Gunn. Thus, they were commenting on some moments of the film as they went by, with tweets that the filmmaker himself published.

Possibly fans were expecting more revelations, such as those cameos or references that the director claims are still hidden in the film and that no one has yet discovered, but he continued to keep the mystery. However, he did leave us some more details, and above all he offered a new one of Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3", which after the last movement of the calendar, will arrive at the earliest in the autumn of 2022 or already by 2023.

The highlight is undoubtedly the confirmation that for the third Guardian, Rocket will occupy a leading position, and that since that first movie, ideas have been planted to be exploited in the future, such as those scars that we saw in the first movie of the moment when Star-Lord meets Rocket.

I'm just going to say that Rocket is a big part of what's going to happen in the future, and many of these things (like the scars we're about to see on his back) establish what I've been planning for Rocket the whole time.

When asked by a fan about those things that Rocket has on his back, the director explains that they are "Part of the cybernetic elements that apparently in a painful way placed him in his body", to add that it is "One of my favorite moments from the movie", and finish off pointing to that "Rocket's loneliness and disaffection is at the core of the franchise for me."

Recall that some rumors that had sounded for this film indicated that it would be presented to the creator of Rocket, in the comics the High Evolutionary, and even to his partner in the comics, Lylla. It should also be remembered that James Gunn has already confirmed that the creator of Rocket appears in Guardians of the Galaxy vol. two", although it is hidden.

He talks about the franchise in general, and even says that for him, the trilogy is about "A group of outsiders who have experienced all the trauma of childhood", except for Drax who says is "The only one with a completely positive relationship with those who raised him".

However, he assures that when he wrote this first film, there was not much raised about what would be seen in the second or third installment.

He only knew the general where they were going, not many details. She knew what Peter's father was like, and what his relationship with Yondu was like, for example.

Also noteworthy, on the indications of Marvel Studios, they only told him that there must have been a Thanos cameo, and that perhaps he could create an origin story for the Infinity Stones. Other than that, at Marvel they were open to whatever it was and hadn't set any concrete way to focus on the characters.

