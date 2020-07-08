Rocket League turns 5: the numbers of a success

Share it:

In July Rocket League celebrates its fifth anniversary with truly incredible numbers, which Psyonix has spread with pride in an infographic published on the game website, with a special thanks to the community.

Released initially only on PS4 and PC in July 2015, the game later also arrived on Xbox One and Nintendo Switch enjoying incredible success, to date they are 75 million Rocket League players, who played 5 billion games and scored a total of 29 billion goals.

Statistics from the past twelve months tell us that the Ronin GTX is the most popular car on the Rocket Pass while therethe most played limited time mode is Heatseeker. Among the most popular items of the last year we find Ruckus, Germophile, Beat Saber, Sunset 1986 and FSL-B.

Excellent success also with regard to the competitive aspect, with many pro players engaged in many international competitions. Undoubtedly one of the strengths of Rocket League is its extreme versatility that makes the game suitable for both those who want to play fast games and more experienced players who want to compete at all levels.