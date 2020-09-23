Rocket League, Llama Rama: how to get Fortnite-themed rewards for free

To celebrate the arrival of the free to play version of Rocket League, Epic Games has announced a timed event during which it will be possible to complete some simple challenges to grab a series of free rewards inspired by Fortnite Royal Battle.

Here is the list of challenges and their rewards, all of which are necessary to complete the next objective:

Antenna Llama Flyer: play an online game on any playlist

play an online game on any playlist Top Llama Headdress: Win an online game in casual with the Llama FLyer antenna

Win an online game in casual with the Llama FLyer antenna Loot Llama Adhesive: Make five goals, saves or assists with the Top Llama headgear

Make five goals, saves or assists with the Top Llama headgear Ruote Llama: win five online matches on any playlist with the Loot Llama sticker

win five online matches on any playlist with the Loot Llama sticker Battle Bus: become the MVP (the best player) in any online game with Llama Wheels

It should be noted that, although the game will be available for free starting tomorrow, September 23, 2020, the Llama Rama event will only be active from 26 September to 12 October. You can then take advantage of the games that separate the launch of the game from the event to train in the various modes, so as to get all the prizes in the shortest possible time next Saturday.

Did you know that you can get 10 euros discount on the Epic Store by downloading Rocket League for free?