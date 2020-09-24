Rocket League: guide and tricks to win in 2v2 mode

Thanks to its new free-to-play nature, it has attracted masses of new players, for Rocket League a kind of second youth has begun. If you too are among those who have recently approached the title, do not miss our tips for facing 2v2 clashes.

The main difference between the two-on-two mode and all the others is the balancing almost total between the defensive and offensive phases of each of the two teams: the presence of only two players for each team, in fact, prevents you from creating strategies that are based on always leaving someone to defend the goal and someone else to attack. Consequently, the constant change of role, the cooperation and the synergy between teammates are fundamental elements to be able to dominate a game in 2v2 mode.

Communication with your teammate is everything during these clashes, so the first advice we can give you is to play with a friend of yours, so that you can perform plays that require team coordination and cooperation, both during offensive maneuvers and in the cover phase. Being able to communicate with your teammate will allow you to keep one player to protect the goal while the other tries to intercept the opponents and steal the ball, or to always have a partner in the center of the field ready to collect a your assist, turning it into a goal.

In case you don’t have the chance to play with friends, don’t despair, as you can still use the quick chat options available to each player, with whom you can quickly communicate your intentions to your teammate, so as not to get in the way and, indeed, try to build some complex maneuver anyway.

Tackling a match with another player radically changes all the strategies to be adopted during the match, starting with the tactics to be used during face-to-face duels, which occur when the ball is placed in the center of the field at the beginning of the match or after a goal. Also in this case, as in the one-on-one mode, you can choose between two different approaches:

Offensive – this tactic is definitely risky, but if done correctly, and with a bit of luck every now and then, it will often reward you with an almost instant goal. First, make sure you don’t both throw yourself at the ball, but decide which of you and your teammate will have to contend for possession of the ball to the opponents. The player who will be left behind will have to keep ready to throw himself at the ball, which after the collision between your ram and the opponent will most likely rise from the ground: hitting it in this way, the trajectory taken by the ball should lead it directly into the goal without encountering any obstacles, with the exception of any saves on the line by of an opponent particularly skilled in aerial play.

Defensive – the other strategy that you may decide to implement is decidedly more conservative than the previous one: the player who will not have the task of immediately throwing himself towards the ball, in fact, will only have to retreat to the door, in order to cover it up and try to avoid situations like the one described in the offensive approach to face to face.

Thanks to the presence of a teammate, and the communication between you, you will be able to create much more elaborate and effective attack actions than what you could ever be able to do while playing in 1v1 mode. Probably the most functional tactic in creating scoring chances is the one he plans to bring one of the two players to the center of the opponent’s area, ready to receive the ball, while the teammate tries to push the ball at full speed against one of the corners on the opposing side of the field.

By doing so, the ball will bounce and take a palombella trajectory, which will allow the player remaining in the center of the area to jump and force him to direct him towards the opponent’s goal: thanks to the speed that the ball takes during the execution of this strategy, it will be very difficult for opponents to be able to intercept it, thus guaranteeing you high success rates. Heavy and continuous use of this tactic could allow you to easily bring home the victory, as long as you have good coordination with your teammate and decent aerial skills: once again, communication within the team becomes essential to emerge victorious in a 2v2 battle.

We remind you that on our pages you can also find the guide to better face 1v1 clashes. Rocket League can be downloaded for free starting today on all platforms (PC, Playstation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch).