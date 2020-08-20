Rocket League free to play: unveiled the new competitive tournament system

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The great maneuvers announced by Psyonix with the free to play transformation of Rocket League also include Competitive Tournaments, a new series of multiplayer activities to participate in to get special prizes and ingame bonuses.

Starting with the important update coming at the end of the summer that will start the next phase of Rocket League for free with Unified Progression, fans of the blockbuster of Psyonix will be able to subscribe to Competitive Tournaments, a new ranked mode that will give access to rewards of various kinds.

In each region there will be several daily tournaments: to participate in this new activity, just follow the instructions provided by the Tournaments menu renewed which will show the daily program of competitions to which you can register together alone or together with your team.

Upon successful completion of each round of the Competitive Tournaments you will be entitled to a package of Tournament credits, a new ingame currency to spend to unlock customization items such as wheels, animated decals, goal explosions and more. Just like in Ranked Matches, these new tournaments will also be there different levels of Cups to be accessed based on the experience gained.

Initially, there will be four levels of Cups accessible, with prizes of increasing rarity to unlock. Rocket League users will also have the opportunity to exchange the items obtained in Competitive Tournaments to receive higher rarity customization items.