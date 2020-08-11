Rocket League free to play: new details on Unified Progression

Share it:

The announcement of the free Rocket League arrival by the end of the summer surprised millions of arcade racing fans. For this, the Psyonix studies try to clarify the functionality of one of the most important points of the free to play transformation of the title, namely the Unified Progression.

From the columns of their official blog, the US developers reiterate that the transition to the free version of Rocket League will take place by the end of the summer and will allow access to a unified progression system between the different platforms.

In this regard, the guys at Psyonix specify that this Cross-Platform progression system will allow fans to use the same account on all systems, sharing your competitive rank, Rocket Pass progress, and inventory items with them. The cross-platform progression of Rocket League will be made possible through an Epic Games account: those who want to access the Unified Progression system will therefore have to link their pre-existing account on other systems (such as PS4 or Xbox One) to that of Epic and indicate the main platform from which to "retrieve" all the ingame statistics and the progress made.

Credit balances and all exclusive items, however, will remain tied to each platform as a matter of licensing. On the other hand, all unlocked and available items in your inventory will fall under this system Cross-Platform progression and will include, for example, free rewards, seasonal titles, in-store purchases and all Rocket League branded DLC included in Legacy package. As specified above, exclusive items such as Mario and Luigi themed cars, Sweet Tooth on PS4 and Armadillo on Xbox One, as well as Rocket League Ultimate Edition DLCs and packs will not be shared across platforms. of Premium expansions with third party licenses (such as Fast and Furious themed DLCs, Ghostbusters, Jurassic World or Back to the Future).

