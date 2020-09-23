Rocket League free: how to enable cross-save on PS4, Switch, Xbox One and PC

Rocket League is now available for free on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC (only on the Epic Games Store and for old owners of the game on Steam). Let’s find out how to activate the new system cross-progression and share your save between all supported platforms.

Log into your Epic Games account

The first step is to log in to your Epic account (or create one in case you don’t have one). If you have played Fortnite and have activated the cross-save, you should already have connected all your platforms to the Epic account, otherwise you can do it now simply by visiting the links section on the official website.

Set up your main account

Connect your platforms to the Epic account, all you have to do is log in to the official Rocket League website and visit the page dedicated to the unification of profiles. By doing so you will find yourself in front of a screen similar to that of the image at the bottom of the guide, through which you can see all the connected accounts and their levels: it will be at this moment that you will have to choose which should be the main platform. The primary account is the one whose progress (levels, competitive ranks, and customization items) are transferred to all accounts and are accessible from all platforms.

Start the game

Once the procedure is finished, you just have to try to start the game on any of the supported platforms to verify that the connection has been successful and that the progress has actually been unified.

