Rocket League free, Epic Games Store discount coupon as a gift with download

Having enjoyed tremendous success across all platforms, Rocket League on Psyonix is now free to play and can be downloaded for free on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Windows PC.

“Download and join the challenge in this incredible hybrid of arcade football and car chaos! Customize your car, take to the field and show off your skills in one of the most beloved sports games of all time! Download it and make your move! Hit the court alone or with your friends and enjoy 1v1, 2v2 and 3v3 online modes or discover the additional Brawl, Snow Day and Canestro modes. Unlock Rocket Pass items, scale competitive levels, challenge opponents in competitive tournaments, complete challenges, take advantage of cross-platform progress, and much more! The camp is waiting for you. Make your move!“

Rocket League Download

But there’s more because by redeeming the PC version from the Epic Games Store (you just need to add the game to the library) by 17:00 on 23 October you will receive a discount voucher worth 10 euros to be used by 08:59 on November 1st to purchase games and DLCs (minimum value 14.99 euros) from a selection of products on the Epic Games store.