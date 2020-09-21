Rocket League free: 10 euro discount on the Epic Store for all users

To encourage users to try the free to play version of Rocket League onEpic Games Store, the creators of Fortnite Battaglia Reale have announced an interesting promotion thanks to which it will be possible to obtain a discount voucher worth 10 euros.

To be able to get hold of the voucher, all you need to do is add the game for free to the Epic Games Store library starting from the next 23 September 2020, the day on which the launch of the free to play version of the Psyonix title is set. The offer has a duration of 30 days, so you will have a lot of time to join and make the voucher yours. At the moment it is not clear how the discount will work but, taking into consideration those given away over the last few months, it is likely that it will only be valid on purchases of games or additional content already available (so no pre-order) and worth more than 14 euros.

It should be noted that the possibility to synchronize all your accounts thanks to cross-progression will soon arrive in the game, this means that no matter what your reference platform is and that you can play anywhere while keeping all your progress (Steam, Epic Games Store , Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One).

