Rocket League: a video shows the easter eggs that are hidden outside the stadium borders

During his last episode of 2019 of the famous video section Boundary Break, the youtuber Shesez focused on Rocket League and on the many secrets that are hidden outside the stadium borders.

The acclaimed content creator used the editor Unreal Engine 3 graphics engine to unlock access to features like the one that allowed him, among other things, to release the camera game to move it freely within the scenario.

By exploiting this system, the youtuber was able to "visit" the areas of the map that are located outside the force field of the Rocket League stadiums, that is, in those areas that are unreachable by users. In doing so, Shesez discovered not only the disturbing Moai statues hidden from the sight of the players but also from the curiosities related to the development of the competitive racing game of Psyonix.

In addition to the aforementioned Easter Island statues (an explicit reference to the term "easter egg" that distinguishes this kind of secret content additions), the new episode of Bounady Break shows us the unusual wealth of details of the architectural structures that pearls the landscape and the graphic stratagems adopted by Psyonix to create each map.

