Rocket Arena: the multiplayer shooter inspired by Smash Bros.

During the EA Play Live 2020, Rocket Arena, an online shooter inspired by Super Smash Bros. already presented last year, returned to show itself. We thus discovered that the game will be released under EA Originals label, the same as games like the two Unravel, A Way Out, Sea of ​​Solitude and the fresh announcement It Takes Two by Joseph Fares.

Rocket Arena is a particular online brawler shooter based on 3 vs 3 fights in different modes that wink at the competitive world. The trailer shown at EA Play Live, in addition to showing us the game in action, has revealed that the title will be launched next July 14 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC (Steam and Origin) with lots of cross-play support. The Standard edition of Rocket Arena will cost € 29.99, while the Mythic edition will cost € 39.99.

At launch there are ten playable characters, one hundred progression levels with over 350 unlockable cosmetic objects, ten maps, four PvP modes (Knockout, Rocketball, Mega Rocket and Treasure Hunt), a cooperative PvE mode, venntidue artifacts that modify the gameplay, Playlists Social and Ranked, and customized games.

Our Gabriele Carollo got to play for four hours in previewtherefore if you want to know more about the project we recommend you to read its preview of Rocket Arena.