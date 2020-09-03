Rocket Arena PC: EA shooter will be free tomorrow with Twitch Prime

Share it:

After finally cutting the price of Rocket Arena on PC and console, Electronic Arts has decided to give away the PC version of its third-person shooter to all subscribers to Amazon Prime Gaming, which is the service we all know as Twitch Prime.

Anyone who has an active subscription to the service (we remind you that it is free for all Amazon Prime users), will be able to redeem starting tomorrow, Thursday 3 September 2020, a free copy of the game on EA Origin. To do this, all you have to do is access the rewards screen on the famous streaming platform, select the page dedicated to the promotion and link your Twitch profile to the Electronic Arts one, so that the game appears in your digital library. If you have previously redeemed exclusive content for Apex Legends or FIFA 20 Ultimate Team, know that the procedure is the same.

We remind you that during the month of September it will also be possible to download for free Autonauts, Pumped BMX Pro, Effie, Tiny Troopers Joint Ops e Outcast: Second Contact.

