Rocket Arena for only 5 euros also on PS4, free trial weekend on PC and Xbox One

After silently discounting the EA Origin version of Rocket Arena, Electronic Arts has also applied the strong discount to the version PlayStation 4 of his third-person shooter.

On the PlayStation Store, the standard version of the game can be purchased for only 5.09 euros, instead the Mythical Edition has a cost of 9.99 euros and includes a series of skins and other extra cosmetic items in addition to 1,000 Fuel Points, with which to buy the Season 1 Battle Pass. According to what is written on the official game page on the PS Store, the offer will remain valid until the next August 20, 2020.

The discount is currently only available on PlayStation 4 and PC (EA Origin), but it's likely only a matter of time before it even reaches the version. Xbox One is that Steam. Just on the last two platforms mentioned it will also be possible for the whole weekend to download the game for free and try it until next Monday, so as to evaluate whether or not to make the purchase.

We remind you that anyone who played the game at least once before the Season 1 debut will receive for free 3,000 Fuel Points (the equivalent of 30 euros in microtransactions) and a series of extra costumes for the characters available since the launch.