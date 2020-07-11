Rocket Arena: a video introduces us to all the heroes of the EA shooter

Share it:

Announced atEA Play Live a few weeks ago, Rocket Arena is back to show himself to the public with a short video that serves as a presentation of all the heroes of Crater.

The video in question, lasting about three minutes, allows us to get to know all the 10 heroes available at launch and their unique skills. In fact, the video shows us the attacks of Amphora, Barbaboom, Boone, Izell, Jayto, Kayi, Mysteen, Plink, Rev is topnotch, each equipped with a different weapon through which to fire rockets around the map. In case you want to deepen the characteristics of each single hero, know that the official Rocket Arena website has recently been updated with details on the various characters, so as to get to the launch of the colorful shooter already prepared.

We remind you that the game will arrive in all physical and digital stores starting from next July 14, 2020 on the following platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC (both on Origin and on Steam). Electronic Arts has also confirmed that the title will support cross-play between all supported platforms since the launch day.

