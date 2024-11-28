Rock Star’s Journey: Mina Caputo Announces De-Transition After 11 Years

In a surprising turn of events, Mina Caputo, the lead singer of alternative metal band Life of Agony, has revealed his decision to de-transition and reclaim his male identity. This announcement comes 11 years after Caputo publicly came out as transgender in 2011.

The Announcement

On November 19, 2024, Caputo took to social media to share his journey and plans. In a candid video posted on Instagram, he explained that he has been off hormone therapy for the past six to seven years.

The 50-year-old musician stated, “I’ve cured my gender dysphoria. It took many years. A lot of walking through the fire, but I rose above my misunderstandings of my soul and my spirit”.

De-Transition Process

Caputo outlined his plans for completing the de-transition process:

He will reclaim his birth name, Keith. Surgery has been scheduled for January 2025 to remove his breast implants. He aims to be “physically completely de-transitioned” by 2025.

The singer expressed excitement about this new chapter in his life, saying, “I can’t wait. I feel so free”.

Reflecting on the Past

Caputo first identified as Mina in 2008 and publicly came out as transgender in 2011. Throughout his journey, he has been open about his struggles with gender dysphoria. In a previous interview with Rolling Stone, Caputo shared childhood memories of wanting to dress in girls’ clothes and the societal pressures he faced.

Current Perspective

At 50, Caputo feels he has reached a place of self-understanding and healing. He explained, “I’m at a place where there’s no more pain […] And I’ve been existing in a different version of myself – a more healed version of myself”. The musician also mentioned that he has done years of trauma work and plant medicine therapy as part of his journey.

Response to Public Comments

Caputo’s decision to make this announcement was partly prompted by comments from followers who said he looked like a man. Addressing these remarks, he stated, “Honey lamb, I am a man, I always was a man. You’re just not used to hearing authentic people speak. You’re used to people spitting lies at you about their identity”.

Support from Bandmates

The rock star’s journey has received support from his bandmates. Alan Robert, Life of Agony’s bassist and co-founder, commented on Caputo’s video, saying, “I’m Proud of your journey and your raw honesty. I’m always here for you, no matter what. We ain’t blood, but we are a real family.”

Conclusion

Mina Caputo’s announcement sheds light on the complex nature of gender identity and the personal journeys individuals may undertake. As he prepares to fully de-transition by 2025, Caputo’s story serves as a reminder of the importance of self-discovery and authenticity in one’s life path.