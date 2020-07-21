Rock of Ages 3: 'rolling' tower defense is about to arrive on PC, console and Stadia

Share it:

Back from the bizarre world of alien platformer The Eternal Cylinder, the authors of ACE Team celebrate the imminent launch of Rock of Ages 3 on PC, console and Google Stadia with a sparkling video gameplay.

The latest trailer packaged by Chilean developers focuses on the paths taken by those who participated in the recent beta testing phase. Since the launch of Rock of Ages 3 Make & Break, scheduled for July 21 on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch and from August 14 on Google Stadia (free with Stadia Pro), all fans can create other settings using thelevel editor.

The "rolling" tower defense created under the aegis of Modus Games will also include a rich singleplayer component characterized by an adventure with many challenges of increasing difficulty. Each activity to be carried out will see us interpreting giant stone spheres capable of breaking down any obstacle, enemy or element of the scenario placed in their path.

To find out more about the content and the quality of the work done by ACE Team, starting from 09:00 tomorrow, 21 July, you will find our review of Rock of Ages 3 Make & Break on these pages. In the meantime, take a look at the new one community level videos and let us know what you think of this project, if you have participated in the beta or if you intend to immerse yourself in the atmosphere of the latest digital effort of Modus Games coinciding with its arrival on PC and console.