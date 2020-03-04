Rocío Sánchez Azuara reveals his daughter Daniela's last words

Share it:

Rocío Sánchez Azuara had a very intimate talk with the journalist Mara Patricia Castañeda for her YouTube program "En casa de Mara". The television host spoke about the death of her daughter Daniela Santiago Sánchez, who lost her life in September 2019 after an arduous fight against systemic lupus erythematosus.

"Before leaving we played a lot with saying, 'whoever leaves first comes for the other one', I did it so that she didn't feel afraid of death," said Rocío Sánchez Azuara.

In tears the hostess revealed the last words she had with her daughter Daniela, "she told me 'you and I already talked, we know what will happen and we will see each other, you need a stream'".

To which I replied, 'well, who knows how much I am missing but remember that we remain that if it is better there than here, you take me.'









Rocío Sánchez Azuara also said that one of Daniela's brothers, José Luis (who lives in the city of Miami, Florida), failed to see her before she died but they didn't want her to stay without saying goodbye, "the day my Daughter left it was not the day they had told us that she was going to leave, so José Luis did not arrive and had to talk to her on the phone, said, 'Sister or I say goodbye, you will follow here, you will follow me inspiring and then I'll reach you later ', she said yes and that's it. "