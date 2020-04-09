Sports

Robotic mannequins in the absence of the public, the curious initiative of a Taiwanese baseball team

April 9, 2020
Edie Perez
After the coronavirus pandemic, the sport gradually returns to normal in Taiwan. Chinese Professional Baseball League to resume on April 11Yes, it will do so with empty stands as a matter of precaution.

The first matches will be held behind closed doors, to avoid possible contagions, and thus a rebound of the crisis. In this situation, the Rakuten Monkeys they have sharpened their ingenuity. The goal is for their players to feel supported, despite the absence of the public.

They will do so by distributing a total of 500 mannequins throughout the stadium, who will carry banners with messages of encouragement and support. The team itself is who has reported the idea through their social networks.

