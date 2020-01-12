Robin's actor in the Batman series states that he took pills to shrink his penis

Share it:

Burt Ward, known for his role as Robin In the Batman series of the 1960s, he received a star last week on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. During this ceremony, the actor confessed several anecdotes that aroused the public's curiosity.

The ABC chain wanted Robin keep his appearance as a child, even though Ward was already in adulthood at the time. According to the actor's words to Page Six, "They thought Robin had a very large package for television."

The size of his penis was a problem when he received complaints from the Catholic League of Decency, so ABC decided to give Ward a medicine to shrink it.

"I took them for three days and then decided that they can probably prevent me from having children. I stopped doing that and simply used my cape to cover it."

The actor also wanted to emphasize that, although his bulk was natural, that of the main star, Adam West (Batman), it wasn't. "With Adam they put Turkish towels in his underpants," Ward said.

The decision of the actor was wise, because the consecutive taking of such medications is not totally harmless.