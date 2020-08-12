Robin Williams, death 6 years ago: we discover the disease that led to suicide

Share it:

In a few hours it will be exactly 6 years after the death of Robin Williams: the unforgettable Hook star, Mrs. Doubtfire, Jumanji and many other cult stars left us on the evening of 11 August 2014, committing suicide following what was thought to be a bad depression.

The speech relating to the causes that prompted Williams to make the extreme gesture is however more complex than previously thought: the depression that struck the actor was in fact the effect of a terrible disease, the Lewy body dementia, as explained in the docufilm about the Will Hunting star coming soon.

In the trailer released a few days ago we hear the testimonies of Williams' wife ("My husband was battling a deadly disease. Every part of his brain he was under attack from the disease. An experience that completely disintegrated him") and Shawn Levy, the last director who had the pleasure of working with him:"I remember he told me that something was happening to him, that he no longer felt the same"recalls the director of A night at the museum.

The wait for the release of the documentary grows day by day: the many fans of Robin Williams have never forgotten the actor and are waiting for something that can finally shed light on its tragic end. In this regard, let's see how fans remembered Robin Williams on his birthday.