Robin Söderling revealed the hardest moment of his life: "I got to Google how to kill myself"

The Swede retired at the age of 31 from the circuit

The former Swedish tennis player Robin Söderling, who became world number 4 and was the first to beat Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros, revealed this Sunday that suffered panic attacks and anxiety in his best sports stage that prompted his early retirement in 2015 at age 31.

Söderling, who came to search the Internet for different ways to commit suicide, officially abandoned professional sports due to mononucleosis, but the former athlete confessed to the public radio station "Swedish Radio" that he had been suffering problems for years before being diagnosed with this disease.

“I had constant anxiety, it gnawed at me inside. I sat in the apartment and stared blankly, the smallest noise causing me to panic. When a letter fell on the mat, I panicked so much that it fell to the floor. If the phone rang, I trembled with fear ”, affirmed the program "Summer in P1".

Soderling reached number 4 in the ranking

In 2009, after playing the first of his two consecutive finals at Roland Garros, first started to panic and, with the successes, the pressure increased.

"There were only three players I could lose with, the rest I had to beat, if I didn't feel bad, failed, a loser, ”he admitted.

In July 2011, after beating David Ferrer in the final of the Swedish Open, his last professional match, he drove back to his home in Monte Carlo and began to fall into "a bottomless black abyss", a discomfort that worsened a month later, before playing the US Open.

“I panicked, I started crying. Cried and cried. I went back to the hotel and threw myself on the bed, every time I thought about going out on the track, I panicked. For the first time I felt that regardless of how much I wanted, I could not, even if they put a gun to my temple, "he said.

Swedish Robin Soderling is the captain of Sweden.



"I got to Google how to commit suicide", he acknowledged, although he believes that he really did not want to die, but "anything was better than this life in hell."

The diagnosis of mononucleosis was what precipitated the withdrawal, which was not official until 2015, although it took even longer for him to recover psychically, revealed the current captain of the Swedish Davis Cup team.

"We rarely talk about psychic problems in the world sports elite, that's why I wanted to tell about it. To those who are dedicated to sports and their parents, I say train hard and take it easy. Play sports and dream, but if you are successful, keep your perspective and look for a life, something that I have not done until now, ”he said.

