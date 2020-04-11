'Robin Hood' will be the next Live-Action remake for Disney +

Share it:

Disney has been putting all its efforts into retrieving its animated classics in the form of Live-Action. We have already seen 'Dumbo', 'Beauty and the Beast', 'Aladdin' or 'The Lion King' and we know that 'Mulan' and 'The Little Mermaid' will be arriving shortly. Some with more real action and others with almost full CGI or 3D animation, the important thing is to give a more realistic look to your 2D animated movies.

Disney + was also launched with one of these titles as exclusive content of the platform, it was the remake Live-Action of 'The Lady and the Tramp'. Now too directly for the service of streaming the new version of 'Robin Hood', the 1973 tape starring anthropomorphic animals.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the tape will be directed by Carlos López Estrada ('Blindspotting') and scripted by Kari Granlund ('The Lady and the Tramp'). The producer of 'Dumbo' and 'Tron: Legacy', Justin Springer, will also take over the project.

Recall that the original film told the classic story of Robin Hood in a world populated by anthropomorphic animals with human customs, in addition to the classic and usual Disney songs. Robin and his beloved Marian were foxes, little John, a bear, The friar a badger, the wicked sheriff of nottingham a wolf, Prince John and the King Ricardo, lions, and the prince's sibylline advisor, a snake.

With such a variety of characters it is expected that the sequel will be similar to 'The Lion King' and, rather than form a human casting, it is a CGI reconstruction that replaces the classic animation of the 1973 film. The project is still in its early stages of development so we can't yet venture when it will premiere on Disney +.