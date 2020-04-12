         'Robin Hood' will also have a remake: the new movie for Disney + will be a hybrid of real action and CGI

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Disney He will not stop squeezing his catalog of animated classics to make new versions of them. This time it is the turn of 'Robin Hood', as it is already official that the company works in a "real image" version which will premiere directly on Disney +.

You already have a director and screenwriter

For now, Disney has hired Carlos López Estrada, responsible for 'Blindspotting', to direct it, while Kari Granlund, who has already written the recent 'The Lady and the Tramp', is updating the script for the 1973 animated film.

However, the most striking thing about the project is that will mix real action and CGI and will be starring anthropomorphic animals. Now the question is what can come out of it, because the shadow of 'Cats' is very recent and that of mixing foxes, lions and other animals acting as humans in a production of these characteristics does not sound particularly good.

Now we will have to wait for more details, But the fact of premiering it directly on Disney + implies that the company does not have as much confidence in the project. After all, you will not rule out entering hundreds of millions of dollars for good …

Track | Slashfilm