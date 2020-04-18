Robertson's peculiar schedule during confinement, with a pullita to Barcelona included

During confinement, most of the population has more free time to dedicate to various activities. However, Liverpool player Robertson has no time to get bored.

He wanted to share How is a day in your life, through some screenshots of his agenda that he has posted on his twitter account. A day that begins like that of most parents, giving breakfast to their children, but little by little it has a clear protagonist: Trent-Alexander Arnold.

And, the Scottish defender misses his partner so far behind that in less than an hour he has to call him twice. 08:25, "call Trent", 09:05, "check that Trent is fine". From there, do yoga, have an energy drink and even eat. But the left-back is not the only one Robertson misses. He has also made a hole in his schedule to remind Vigil Van Dijk that he misses him through a message.

And the day begins the same as it ends, talking to Trent to review some football topics, how to review the corner that meant the elimination of Barcelona. After shortening your kids at 7pm, it's time to say goodbye to Alexander-Arnold.