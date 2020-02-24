Robertson apologizes to Messi: "It's not me as a person, it's not my personality"

Andy Robertson has apologized to Leo Messi. The Liverpool player admitted his mistake when, during the Champions League qualifier against Barça, shoved Messi's head when he was on the grass

The action to which Robertson refers, during an interview with the Daily Mail, happened in the first part of the match that would end in the epic comeback in Anfield that left Barça out of the Champions League.

Now, the Scottish player acknowledges his mistake and apologizes to the Argentine. "Normally when I remember things I don't regret it, because all of this makes you who you are now. But I remember that moment with Messi and I regret it. I don't like to see it, when I saw it later, I was embarrassed, "he began to explain.

"If that prevented the best player in the world from playing at his full potential …"

"That day we all had an attitude in which we knew that nothing could get in our way to reach the final. We created that feeling in the stadium. Fabinho and I were marking him and there was a tangle of legs when we were on the ground. Doing that to the best player … ", he explained.

The player justified the action with the motivation that all players had to overcome the tie. "I only have respect for Barcelona, ​​but we went to the game with the attitude of losing the 3-0 tie. We needed a miracle, something special, and if that prevented the best player in the world from playing to their full potential … ", he said.

However, he stressed that he "regrets". "It's not me as a person. It's not my personality. That night many things happened that I don't even remember. There was no thinking process behind that action. We were focused on playing. The fans were roaring and you get entangled in it. You are human. We were losing 3-0 in the semifinal of the Champions League. It was the noisiest locker room I've ever been to. You could see the determination and concentration in all of us and maybe I went overboard, "he concluded.