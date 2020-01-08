Roberto Xavier's tender reaction after winning ‘La Voz Kids’

Share it:

This Sunday the final of The voice Kids and it was a transmission full of thousands of emotions, which filled the participants and the audience. However, without a doubt, the happiest was Robertitowho won the reality show

Roberto Xavier he was crowned as the absolute champion of the program TV and his coach, bright Star, is the most satisfied of all, since he always knew the ability and talent that the little one has.

We are not able to believe it, I am very excited, when they said Roberto's name gave me great enthusiasm, I am very grateful to the public, Roberto is a great artist, I am super proud of him, super grateful to him for giving me this I win as a team too. ”

For its part, Robertito said he feels very happy and proud of his victory, apart from that he thanked people for their support.

I feel very happy, very proud, thank you very much for choosing me in the grand finale … Thank you very much for voting for me. ”

During this last transmission of The voice Kids, the little one showed that he deserved to win by singing Medicine, with his teammate, Maria Jose, and the Brazilian Anitta.

In a solo presentation, Robertito interpreted tell me by Julión Álvarez and I sing to my Mother by Pedro Fernández; as well as Would need beside bright Star.

